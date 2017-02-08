Ben & Jerry's to expand manufacturing facility in Vermont, US

Ice cream-maker Ben & Jerry’s is going ahead with plans to expand its manufacturing plant in St. Albans, located in the US state of Vermont,

The company plans to invest about $14m in the 40,000ft² expansion project, which includes a wastewater treatment facility and a new warehouse and packaging room.

The wastewater treatment plant will improve the company’s overall sustainability and have a smaller environmental impact.

The new space is anticipated to allow the company to increase production by 15% to 20%.

MyNBC5 quoted Ben & Jerry’s spokesperson as saying, “This is a big expansion for Ben & Jerry's and it's going to make sure that we can continue to grow in demand based on our fans desire to have more Ben & Jerry's ice cream.”

The Vermont-based ice cream-maker expects to open the new expanded facility this November.

One Green Planet reported that Ben & Jerry’s has released two new vegan ice cream flavours. The new additions include Coconut Seven Layer Bar, coconut ice cream speckled with fudge chunks, walnuts, and swirls of graham cracker crumb caramel and Cherry Garcia, cherry ice cream with cherry flakes and fudge chunks.