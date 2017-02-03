Canada’s Agropur acquires Scotsburn assets to expand presence in ice cream market

Canada's largest dairy cooperative Agropur announced that it has acquired the assets of Scotsburn Cooperative Services.

The acquisition enables Agropur to expand its presence in the ice cream and novelties market.

It includes plants in Truro, Nova Scotia, and Lachute, Quebec that produce over 50 million litres of frozen dairy products annually, as well as the Scotsburn brand.

Agropur said that the purchased assets have total annual sales of more than $150m.

Agropur CEO Robert Coallier said: “This transaction will strengthen our presence in the ice cream market and enable us to better serve our retail partners on a national basis.”

The transaction is expected to widen Agropur's market presence and its overall offering of national and private brands.

Scotsburn Ice Cream Company board chairman Robbie MacGregor said: “It is the best solution to ensure the future of local dairy production and processing. Agropur is here to stay."

Headquartered in Truro, Scotsburn has over hundred years of experience in the ice cream and frozen treats business. It makes private branded ice cream, frozen desserts and novelties for the North American region.

Founded in 1938, Agropur employs 8,000 people and processes more than 5.7 billion litres of milk per year at its 39 plants across North America.

In August 2014, it acquired US-based cheese and dairy ingredients company Davisco Foods, for an undisclosed amount.

Headquartered in Le Sueur of Minnesota, Davisco processed 3.8 billion pounds (1.7 billion litres) of milk annually and employed 900 people.