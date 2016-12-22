La Compagnie des Desserts merges with UK dessert maker Destiny Foods

French dessert manufacturer La Compagnie des Desserts (CDD) has merged with UK based speciality foods company Destiny Foods.

The combination entity is likely to have a global turnover of £60m.

By adding the continental dessert and patisserie product lines of CDD to its portfolio, Destiny Foods expects to become a major speciality dessert foodservice supplier in the UK.

Products like the French patisserie, breads, flans and gelato ice cream offerings of CDD are expected to grow the business of Destiny Foods further.

CDD chairman Didier Barral said: "We have exactly the same business model with Destiny Foods. The complementarity is perfect.

"The consolidation of our turnover in England will make us an unavoidable supplier of frozen desserts in this country and Destiny will enable us to offer our customers in the rest of Europe a new range of frozen pastries typically Anglo-Saxon countries.”

After the merger is completed, Richard Watts, the founder of Destiny Foods would retain his position as managing director of the company. No other changes will be made to the current company management structure.

Watts said: “La Compagnie des Desserts is the ideal partner for Destiny Foods. Both companies share the same ethos and values in providing high quality desserts, excellent customer service and combined manufacturing facilities.

“We will pool our knowledge and product ranges to bring CDD’s quality French desserts and ice-cream to the UK market, as well as using CDD’s distribution network to better serve our European customers. This is fantastic news for Destiny Foods and its customers.”

The merger deal for CDD was completed through Argos Soditic, a private equity company which takes a controlling interest in the former’s capital along with CM-CIC Investissement and CDD founders, Didier and Sylvie Barral.