DuPont launches nutritious ice cream range for hospital patients

DuPont Nutrition & Health has collaborated with a hospital and an ice cream maker in Denmark to launch nutritious ice cream offerings for hospital patients susceptible to undernourishment.

The specialty food ingredient company has lined up a new portfolio of frozen sherbets, claimed to be high in both protein and fiber and targeted at patients with small appetite and swallowing problems.

In this regard, DuPont has teamed up with the Aalborg University Hospital and specialty ice cream producer Aabybro Dairy.

DuPont application specialist Mads Wiene said: “Patients with a small appetite often struggle to eat a whole portion of the high-protein, high-calorie products currently on the market. Our goal was to develop a nutritious, fresh-tasting snack product that could be given to patients on demand.

“We work with ice cream producers every day, so it is a natural part of our work to discuss ice cream recipes and necessary adjustments for production on a specific line.”

DuPont worked on a project to create alternatives that are appealing and easy-to-serve alongside the nutrition research and development department of the hospital.

After securing acceptance for the products by hospital patients, DuPont had made the ice cream range ready for production by Aabybro Dairy.

Aabybro Dairy owner Niels Henrik Lindhardt said: “We had previously worked with Aalborg University Hospital to develop ice cream for patients with small appetites. So, when DuPont came with this concept, it was very attractive for us – especially as we know there are customers ready to buy it.”

Lindhardt is said to have enhanced the flavors by including fruit concentrates to the recipes after reviewing feedback from patients. DuPont Danisco ingredient range Litesse polydextrose and CREMODAN Sorbetline 250 have been used as fiber source and to get the desired properties in the ince creams such as stability and melting.

Image: DuPont has unveiled nutritious ice cream products to address undernourishment problems in hospital patients. Photo: courtesy of DuPont Nutrition & Health.