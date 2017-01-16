Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Processed Foods
Sweets & Desserts
Sweets & Desserts Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Processed Foods | Sweets & Desserts
Sweets & Desserts News

DuPont launches nutritious ice cream range for hospital patients

FBR Staff Writer Published 16 January 2017

DuPont Nutrition & Health has collaborated with a hospital and an ice cream maker in Denmark to launch nutritious ice cream offerings for hospital patients susceptible to undernourishment.

The specialty food ingredient company has lined up a new portfolio of frozen sherbets, claimed to be high in both protein and fiber and targeted at patients with small appetite and swallowing problems.

In this regard, DuPont has teamed up with the Aalborg University Hospital and specialty ice cream producer Aabybro Dairy.

DuPont application specialist Mads Wiene said: “Patients with a small appetite often struggle to eat a whole portion of the high-protein, high-calorie products currently on the market. Our goal was to develop a nutritious, fresh-tasting snack product that could be given to patients on demand.

“We work with ice cream producers every day, so it is a natural part of our work to discuss ice cream recipes and necessary adjustments for production on a specific line.”

DuPont worked on a project to create alternatives that are appealing and easy-to-serve alongside the nutrition research and development department of the hospital.

After securing acceptance for the products by hospital patients, DuPont had made the ice cream range ready for production by Aabybro Dairy.

Aabybro Dairy owner Niels Henrik Lindhardt said: “We had previously worked with Aalborg University Hospital to develop ice cream for patients with small appetites. So, when DuPont came with this concept, it was very attractive for us – especially as we know there are customers ready to buy it.”

Lindhardt is said to have enhanced the flavors by including fruit concentrates to the recipes after reviewing feedback from patients. DuPont Danisco ingredient range Litesse polydextrose and CREMODAN Sorbetline 250 have been used as fiber source and to get the desired properties in the ince creams such as stability and melting.

Image: DuPont has unveiled nutritious ice cream products to address undernourishment problems in hospital patients. Photo: courtesy of DuPont Nutrition & Health.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Processed Foods> Sweets & Desserts

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Ice Cream
Sweets & Desserts News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

KMC - Your Partner in Cutting Costs Let us help you optimize your costs by replacing expensive ingredients. With a background in potato based ingredients, KMC understands the challenge of minimizing costs without jeopardizing the quality. We dedicate our knowledge and expertise to developing specialized solutions in close cooperation with our customers. Processed Foods > Sweets & Desserts > Suppliers PROVA – An Expert in Sweet Brown Flavourings since 1946 Worldwide leader in conceiving and manufacturing vanilla, cocoa, coffee and sweet brown extracts and flavours for the sweet food industry, PROVA is present in more than 40 countries across five continents. Thanks to the meticulous and respectful selection of raw materials and innovative extraction methods, the company delivers high quality flavours specifically tailored to meet consumption trends and local taste preferences of each country. Processed Foods > Sweets & Desserts > Suppliers WP BAKERYGROUP – Think process! Since 1877, companies of the WP BAKERYGROUP have had a major influence in the development of bakery technology. Today they cover the complete process chain from dough production to the forwarding of packing lines. The additionally offer services such as engineering, complete solutions for different retail environments or integrated energy management for bakeries. Processed Foods > Sweets & Desserts > Suppliers Neogen Europe - The People Behind Food Safety and Security The consistent and significant growth of Neogen Europe since the company was established 14 years ago has seen it become a leading supplier of innovative food safety products in Europe. Processed Foods > Sweets & Desserts > Suppliers

Sweets & Desserts Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.