Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Processed Foods
Sweets & Desserts
Sweets & Desserts Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Processed Foods | Sweets & Desserts
Sweets & Desserts News

Hiland Dairy Foods to acquire BGC manufacturing plants in Texas

Published 06 February 2017

Hiland Dairy Foods announced that it will acquire ice cream, dairy and water manufacturing assets of Brookshire Grocery Company (BGC) as part of its expansion plans.

Hiland Dairy CEO Gary Aggus said that the acquisition will enable the company to expand in Texas.

Aggus said: “Our history and commitment to economic development in the communities we serve is strong. In that spirit, we are committed to growing these facilities in Tyler by investing capital dollars to expand our production capabilities.”

Founded in 1938, Hiland Dairy is a processor and distributor of dairy foods and other beverages. Based in Springfield, Missouri, it has 2600 employees and operates 12 processing plants in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas.

BGC chairman of the board and CEO Brad Brookshire said: “This decision made sense on a number of levels, and the assurance from Hiland that they will retain the employees, supply our stores with the same great products and expand the operations at these plants in Tyler confirmed to us that this would be beneficial for the community, employees and both companies.”

In May last year, Hiland Dairy announced six new additions to its ice cream lineup that included Homemade Vanilla, Caramel Coffee, Mint Chip, Sea Salt Caramel Espresso, Red Velvet Cake and French Silk.

The company said that Hiland milk is sourced from local farmer-owners, contains no artificial growth hormones and is tested for antibiotics to ensure quality for customers.

Image: Hiland Dairy is a processor and distributor of dairy foods and other beverages. Photo courtesy of franky242 and FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Processed Foods> Sweets & Desserts

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Ice Cream
Sweets & Desserts News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

PROVA – An Expert in Sweet Brown Flavourings since 1946 Worldwide leader in conceiving and manufacturing vanilla, cocoa, coffee and sweet brown extracts and flavours for the sweet food industry, PROVA is present in more than 40 countries across five continents. Thanks to the meticulous and respectful selection of raw materials and innovative extraction methods, the company delivers high quality flavours specifically tailored to meet consumption trends and local taste preferences of each country. Processed Foods > Sweets & Desserts > Suppliers KMC - Your Partner in Cutting Costs Let us help you optimize your costs by replacing expensive ingredients. With a background in potato based ingredients, KMC understands the challenge of minimizing costs without jeopardizing the quality. We dedicate our knowledge and expertise to developing specialized solutions in close cooperation with our customers. Processed Foods > Sweets & Desserts > Suppliers Biowater Technology - Biological Wastewater Solution Biowater Technology is an international provider of biological water and wastewater treatment systems. Our products include: MBBR, IFAS, package systems and our new-generation MBBR - CFIC® continuous flow intermittent cleaning process, which reduces operating costs significantly. Processed Foods > Sweets & Desserts > Suppliers TREIF - Passion for Food Cutting TREIF is a leading international business in the field of food cutting technology. TREIF (Oberlahr, Germany) is developing and manufacturing innovative machines, production lines and systems exclusively for cutting and slicing food (slicer, dicer, portion cutting machines). The company is developing and executing customer oriented cutting solutions not only for the industry which includes e.g. machines for slicing to a prescribed weight, but also for shop applications, supermarkets and canteens. Processed Foods > Sweets & Desserts > Suppliers

Sweets & Desserts Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.