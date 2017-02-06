Hiland Dairy Foods to acquire BGC manufacturing plants in Texas

Hiland Dairy Foods announced that it will acquire ice cream, dairy and water manufacturing assets of Brookshire Grocery Company (BGC) as part of its expansion plans.

Hiland Dairy CEO Gary Aggus said that the acquisition will enable the company to expand in Texas.

Aggus said: “Our history and commitment to economic development in the communities we serve is strong. In that spirit, we are committed to growing these facilities in Tyler by investing capital dollars to expand our production capabilities.”

Founded in 1938, Hiland Dairy is a processor and distributor of dairy foods and other beverages. Based in Springfield, Missouri, it has 2600 employees and operates 12 processing plants in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas.

BGC chairman of the board and CEO Brad Brookshire said: “This decision made sense on a number of levels, and the assurance from Hiland that they will retain the employees, supply our stores with the same great products and expand the operations at these plants in Tyler confirmed to us that this would be beneficial for the community, employees and both companies.”

In May last year, Hiland Dairy announced six new additions to its ice cream lineup that included Homemade Vanilla, Caramel Coffee, Mint Chip, Sea Salt Caramel Espresso, Red Velvet Cake and French Silk.

The company said that Hiland milk is sourced from local farmer-owners, contains no artificial growth hormones and is tested for antibiotics to ensure quality for customers.

Image: Hiland Dairy is a processor and distributor of dairy foods and other beverages. Photo courtesy of franky242 and FreeDigitalPhotos.net.