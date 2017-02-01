Hostess and Nestle partner for frozen novelty and ice cream products

Hostess Brands has collaborated with Nestle Dreyer’s Ice Cream Company to launch Hostess frozen novelty and ice cream products.

The parties have entered a license agreement through which Nestle will manufacture and distribute the new products under the Hostess brands.

Inspired by Hostess classics, three new frozen novelties and three new ice cream flavors are now available in grocery and convenience store freezers nationwide.

Ding Dongs, Sno Balls and Twinkies have inspired the new frozen novelties, while Twinkies, CupCakes and Sno Balls are the stars of the new ice cream flavors.

“Everyone’s favorite Hostess treats – Twinkies, Ding Dongs, Sno Balls and CupCakes – are now available in a creative new form as creamy and delicious frozen desserts,” said Ellen Copaken, vice president of marketing at Hostess.

“We continually seek to reinvent our classic treats and are excited to have this new innovation added to the freezer aisle where fans can already find our Deep Fried Twinkies.”

Rachel Jaiven, marketing manager for Nestle Dreyer’s Ice Cream Company said, “Over the past year we’ve been working closely with Hostess to perfect the recipes and pay homage to these nostalgic treats. We’re thrilled to lend our ice cream expertise to give fans a new way to enjoy their favorite classic snack cakes.”

FROZEN SNACKS

TWINKIE CONE: This is a scrumptious cone with creamy Twinkie-flavored frozen dairy deliciousness, topped with golden sponge cake crumbles that will excite any lover of America’s favorite crème-filled snack cake. The Twinkie cones come four to a box and are $4.49 SRP.

DING DONG SANDWICH: A fun twist on the classic ice cream sandwich, this chocolatey frozen dessert sandwich is a nod to the king of cakes.

Smooth chocolate on the outside, creamy vanilla on the inside – the way you remember it, only cooler. The dessert sandwiches will be sold in boxes of five in grocery stores for $4.49 SRP and sold individually at convenience stores for $1.99 SRP.

SNO BALLS BAR: Inspired by that iconic pink, coconut-dusted ball of marshmallowy goodness, this new novelty features the best of the Sno Ball: a delectable vanilla and chocolate center wrapped in delicate flakes of coconut. The dessert bars come five to a box and are $4.49 SRP.

ICE CREAM

TWINKIES: Just when you thought the mighty Twinkie couldn’t get any better, we have come up with a scoopable ode to America’s favorite golden snack cake. Bite-sized sponge cake pieces and sweet frosting are swirled together in rich, creamy butter cream ice cream.

CUPCAKES: Enjoy this delightfully sweet and refreshing take on the classic Hostess treat. This decadent chocolate ice cream is studded with bite-sized cupcake pieces and swirled with creamy frosting.

SNO BALLS: We have put the chill in one of America’s best-loved snack cakes. Sno Balls ice cream is a perfect marriage of bite-sized chocolate cake pieces and whipped pink coconut swirl in a silky marshmallow ice cream.

The ice cream will be available in pints for $2.99 SRP and 48 ounce cartons for $5.99 SRP.

Source: Company Press Release