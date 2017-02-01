Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Processed Foods
Sweets & Desserts
Sweets & Desserts Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Processed Foods | Sweets & Desserts
Sweets & Desserts News

Hostess and Nestle partner for frozen novelty and ice cream products

Published 01 February 2017

Hostess Brands has collaborated with Nestle Dreyer’s Ice Cream Company to launch Hostess frozen novelty and ice cream products.

The parties have entered a license agreement through which Nestle will manufacture and distribute the new products under the Hostess brands.

Inspired by Hostess classics, three new frozen novelties and three new ice cream flavors are now available in grocery and convenience store freezers nationwide.

 Ding Dongs, Sno Balls and Twinkies have inspired the new frozen novelties, while Twinkies, CupCakes and Sno Balls are the stars of the new ice cream flavors.

“Everyone’s favorite Hostess treats – Twinkies, Ding Dongs, Sno Balls and CupCakes – are now available in a creative new form as creamy and delicious frozen desserts,” said Ellen Copaken, vice president of marketing at Hostess.

“We continually seek to reinvent our classic treats and are excited to have this new innovation added to the freezer aisle where fans can already find our Deep Fried Twinkies.”

Rachel Jaiven, marketing manager for Nestle Dreyer’s Ice Cream Company said, “Over the past year we’ve been working closely with Hostess to perfect the recipes and pay homage to these nostalgic treats. We’re thrilled to lend our ice cream expertise to give fans a new way to enjoy their favorite classic snack cakes.”

FROZEN SNACKS

TWINKIE CONE: This is a scrumptious cone with creamy Twinkie-flavored frozen dairy deliciousness, topped with golden sponge cake crumbles that will excite any lover of America’s favorite crème-filled snack cake. The Twinkie cones come four to a box and are $4.49 SRP.

DING DONG SANDWICH: A fun twist on the classic ice cream sandwich, this chocolatey frozen dessert sandwich is a nod to the king of cakes.

Smooth chocolate on the outside, creamy vanilla on the inside – the way you remember it, only cooler. The dessert sandwiches will be sold in boxes of five in grocery stores for $4.49 SRP and sold individually at convenience stores for $1.99 SRP.

SNO BALLS BAR: Inspired by that iconic pink, coconut-dusted ball of marshmallowy goodness, this new novelty features the best of the Sno Ball: a delectable vanilla and chocolate center wrapped in delicate flakes of coconut. The dessert bars come five to a box and are $4.49 SRP.

ICE CREAM

TWINKIES: Just when you thought the mighty Twinkie couldn’t get any better, we have come up with a scoopable ode to America’s favorite golden snack cake. Bite-sized sponge cake pieces and sweet frosting are swirled together in rich, creamy butter cream ice cream.

CUPCAKES: Enjoy this delightfully sweet and refreshing take on the classic Hostess treat. This decadent chocolate ice cream is studded with bite-sized cupcake pieces and swirled with creamy frosting.

SNO BALLS: We have put the chill in one of America’s best-loved snack cakes. Sno Balls ice cream is a perfect marriage of bite-sized chocolate cake pieces and whipped pink coconut swirl in a silky marshmallow ice cream.

The ice cream will be available in pints for $2.99 SRP and 48 ounce cartons for $5.99 SRP.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Processed Foods> Sweets & Desserts

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Ice Cream
Sweets & Desserts News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Acemal - Tailor-Made Equipment for the Cookie and Waffle Industries Since 1965, Acemal has specialized in the construction of industrial equipment for the production of cookies and leavened goods. Of particular focus are waffles and their extensive varieties. Processed Foods > Sweets & Desserts > Suppliers WP BAKERYGROUP – Think process! Since 1877, companies of the WP BAKERYGROUP have had a major influence in the development of bakery technology. Today they cover the complete process chain from dough production to the forwarding of packing lines. The additionally offer services such as engineering, complete solutions for different retail environments or integrated energy management for bakeries. Processed Foods > Sweets & Desserts > Suppliers Oxford Instruments - High Technology Instrumentation Oxford Instruments designs, supplies and supports high-technology instrumentation with a focus on research and industrial applications. Innovation has been the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success for over 50 years, and its strategy is to effect the successful commercialisation of these ideas by bringing them to market in a timely and customer-focused fashion. Processed Foods > Sweets & Desserts > Suppliers KMC - Your Partner in Cutting Costs Let us help you optimize your costs by replacing expensive ingredients. With a background in potato based ingredients, KMC understands the challenge of minimizing costs without jeopardizing the quality. We dedicate our knowledge and expertise to developing specialized solutions in close cooperation with our customers. Processed Foods > Sweets & Desserts > Suppliers

Sweets & Desserts Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.