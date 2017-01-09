Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Sweets & Desserts News

Mademoiselle Desserts acquires UK dessert maker Ministry of Cake

Published 09 January 2017

French frozen pastry maker Mademoiselle Desserts has acquired UK-based dessert manufacturer Ministry of Cake for an undisclosed sum.

Ministry of Cake, which produces three million slices of cake a week, currently has an annual turnover of £30m.

It employs over 400 people at its production facilities in Taunton and Torquay.

The acquisition makes its part of a €210m group which supplies, amongst others, Marks and Spencer Food in the UK.

Ministry’s Managing Director Chris Ormrod said: ‘’This deal secures jobs and investment in a company which is firmly rooted in the west country. It can only enhance our place in the European market, especially with the uncertainties created by Brexit in the future.

‘’It opens up new markets to us and offers us the security of being part of a larger company. Our employees also now have an exciting career path, as they will have options to work elsewhere in the European business.’’

Ministry of Cake, a food service dedicated dessert manufacturer, supplies major pub and restaurant chains such as JD Wetherspoon, TGI Friday and Whitbread.

In October last year, Mademoiselle Desserts acquired the Netherlands based Quality Pastries, for an undisclosed sum.

Quality Pastries, which has a production facility in the Netherlands, specializes in making frozen puff pastries, sponges and choux pastries.

Mademoiselle Desserts employs more than 1,400 people in eight production sites in France, the UK and the Netherlands.

It has been on an acquisition spree, buying UK-based Speciality Desserts in 2012 and following it up with the takeover of The Hand Made Cake Company two years later.

Source: Ministry of Cake is a food service dedicated dessert manufacturer. Photo courtesy of KEKO64/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

