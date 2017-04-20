Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Sweets & Desserts News

Mars Chocolate introduces M&M'S Ice Cream Bars

Published 20 April 2017

Mars Chocolate is introducing this summer's hottest (and coolest) treat, M&M'S ice cream bars.

The new 2.64 fluid ounce single Ice Cream Bar is individually wrapped, and will feature M&M'S Milk Chocolate Candy pieces, and reduced fat vanilla ice cream, all smothered in creamy milk chocolate.

This new addition to the line of Mars Ice Cream products builds upon the excitement of the M&M'S Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich, which according to Nielsen, has significantly outpaced its category and grown by over 10 percent.

Additionally, the frozen novelty bar format is growing more than two times the category, largely due to the preference for a clean, simple and convenient treat.

"Building on the success of our M&M'S Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich, we are incredibly excited to introduce our fans to this innovative summer treat," said Flip Block, Marketing Director, Mars Ice Cream.

"M&M'S have been a chocolate icon for 75 years now, and we're thrilled to be able to offer another way to enjoy them."

M&M'S Ice Cream Bars are now available in drug, grocery, mass and convenience stores. Six-bar boxes can be purchased for $3.99, and 2.64oz single bars can be purchased for $1.79.



Source: Company Press Release

