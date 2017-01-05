Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Sweets & Desserts News

Pinkberry introduces new ice cream flavor

Published 05 January 2017

Pinkberry has launched new low-fat milk ice cream flavor, Pinkbee's Strawberry, which is available for a limited period of time.

"It's a new year and Pinkberry is buzzing with excitement over the new Pinkbee's Strawberry flavor," said Laura Vandevier, director of marketing for Pinkberry.

"The fresh and sweet taste of Strawberry, together with the rich, creamy texture makes this new flavor the perfect treat. Pair it with delicious fresh toppings and it is sure to satisfy your indulgent cravings."

Pinkbee's Strawberry is also featured as a combination called Strawberry Sweetheart, made with Pinkbee's Strawberry and topped with fresh, hand-cut strawberries and chocolate drizzle.

Guests can also customize their favorite Pinkberry treat with a variety of additional toppings that include fresh, never frozen, fruit that is hand-cut in stores daily, along with premium granolas and nuts, specialty chocolates, and much more.

Pinkberry launched in Los Angeles, CA in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service and inspirational design.

 At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness.

Most recently, Pinkberry was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 18 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 2900 locations in 28 countries. 



Source: Company Press Release

