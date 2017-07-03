Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Sweets & Desserts News

Tonicorp inaugurates new dairy production facility in Guayaquil, Ecuador

Published 03 July 2017

Ecuadorian dairy firm Tonicorp has opened a new dairy production plant in Guayaquil.

The inauguration ceremony was chaired by the President of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno, together with directors of Arca Continental and The Coca-Cola Company, who jointly operate Tonicorp since 2014.

With an investment of USD$100 million, the Tonicorp Plant becomes one of the most important industrial projects in the country, allowing the company to double its production capacity, to reach up to 150 million dairy product liters per year.

“Consistent with our long-term vision for our businesses, we continue strengthening our investment strategy in the region’s high value-added dairy segment, solidifying our production capacity under the strictest quality, efficiency and sustainability standards,” stated Francisco Garza Egloff, Chief Executive Officer of Arca Continental.

“The strengthening of this business, reinforces Arca Continental’s commitment to Ecuador, as well as our constant effort to better serve our customers and consumers to collaborate in the integral development of the community”, he added.

The event was attended by State Ministers, local authorities, ambassadors, costumers and various players in Ecuador’s dairy industry, who participated in an inaugural tour throughout the plant.

“In 2014 we announced, together with our bottling partner Arca Continental, our investment commitments for the country. Today, it is with great pride that we inaugurate the Tonicorp Plant as one of the most important projects for the Company and a contributor to the economic development of the country”, commented Louis Balat, General Manager of the Andean Region for The Coca-Cola company.

“The new plant will enable us to continue innovating, not only our portfolio but new market segments as well, as a Total Beverage Company,” he added.

The Tonicorp Plant is supported by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) for having the best global practices in the areas of sustainability and social responsibility within its design and construction.

Arca Continental, The Coca-Cola Company and Tonicorp reiterate their commitment to the development of Ecuador and the total satisfaction of their consumers. To this end, they will continue driving innovation in the Ecuadorian dairy industry, strengthening their competitive position and supporting the total well-being of their collaborators and the communities in which they operate.



Source: Company Press Release

